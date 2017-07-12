King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain arrived in London for the three-day state visit, but Felipe's stunning wife has garnered all the spotlight. All fashion critics will have an eye on Letizia, who is on her first official visit to London.

Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, even Queen Letizia is known for her fashion statements and thus will be making headlines for her style during her visit.

But who is Queen Letizia? Here are 7 things to know about Felipe's stunning wife.

Letizia and her family

Letizia is the eldest daughter of Jesús José Ortiz Álvarez and María de la Paloma Rocasolano Rodríguez. She also has two sisters. Her mother worked as a nurse and hospital union representative, while her father was a journalist.

Letizia's journalism background

Like father, Letizia also pursued her career in journalism. She has a bachelor degree in journalism, and master's degree in audiovisual journalism. She worked as a journalist for the Asturian daily newspaper La Nueva España and ABC newspaper. Letizia later moved to television and worked as a news anchor.

Letizia's first marriage

In 1998, Letizia got married to Alonso Guerrero Pérez, who worked as a writer and a literature teacher, after a relationship of 10 years. A year later, the marriage ended in a divorce.

Letizia was a topless muse to artist friend

After Prince Felipe of Asturias announced his engagement to Letizia, topless photos of her started doing the rounds of the internet. It was later revealed that the photos were of paintings. She never posed topless and the paintings were made from photographs and Cuban artist Waldo Saavedra's imaginations.

During the 90s, Saavedra raised the idea of using her as a model, and according to him, Letizia thought it was a fine idea. She became his muse and he included her in many of his oil paintings.

Letizia's marriage to Prince Felipe

Letizia met Prince Felipe in 2002 when she was reporting on oil spill off the Spanish coast. The couple got married on May 22, 2004, in a Catholic ceremony in Madrid and 25 million people in Spain watched their wedding.

For her wedding, Letizia wore a long-sleeved gown with gold embroidered details.

Letizia became queen in 2014

She married Prince Felipe in 2004, but she only became Queen in 2014, after her father-in-law, King Juan Carlos abdicated the throne.

Letizia and her fashion statements

Letizia is known for her style and fashion statements and has often has been called as one of the best-dressed royals. She supports Spanish retailers and designers. She also promotes Felipe Varela and has worn several gowns designed by him.