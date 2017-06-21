The Queens Speech, which lays out the laws that ministers want to pass in the coming year, took place on 21 June at the Palace of Westminster. Brexit dominated the speech as laws and legislation designed by Theresa May and the Conservatives were laid out to help the process of Britain leaving the EU.
Queen Elizabeth says Brexit deal is governments top priority in speech to parliament
- June 21, 2017 17:57 IST
