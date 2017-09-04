Rumours about the 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth stepping down from her throne have been on a high off-late. Following Prince Philip's retirement from his royal duties, numerous royal insiders are claiming that the Queen of England could step down as well.

So far, sources have been informing the media that Prince Charles has been pursuing the Queen to step down so that he can take over as the new King. A new claim from a royal butler from Kensington Palace shares that the Queen has begun the preparations to step down from the throne.

The royal butler, who has reportedly worked for the family for over ten years, told Daily Star online that the longest reigning monarch allegedly held a meeting two weeks ago to kick start the process. The insider also told the website that the Queen has requested that if she is on the throne till the age of 95, then Regency Act will be brought to power and Charles can take over after.

"She will be on the throne to her last breath. But with the Regency act and meetings that have taken place recently, when Her Majesty gets to 95 then the Regency Act will be brought in through Parliament. This means Prince Charles will become Prince Regent while Her Majesty is still Queen, but her workload scales right back to limited engagements," the butler claims.

When the Palace was asked for a comment, Express UK online reports that the royal family refused to comment on the matter. "On the record, we are not commenting," a Clarence House spokeswoman said. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman also ringed the similar statement: "We have absolutely no comment."

If the Regent Act does fall in place, it will not be the first time that a ruling royal member will forgo his/her position. History has it that due to his mental illness, George III gave all his powers to his son George IV in 1811, Express reports.

According to the family linage, Charles is bound to take charge and succeed the Queen. However, if he opts to forgo the position or if the Queen orders, Prince William and Kate Middleton will take over as the new King and Queen of England.

