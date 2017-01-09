Queen Elizabeth II made her first public appearance last week, after missing a series of events over the festive period due to her complex health condition. The 90-year-old monarch attended a church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II missed the Christmas Day service for the first time in decades. The Buckingham Palace said she was suffering from acute cold and was on her road to recovery. But concerns over her health sparked rumours of the queen's death. With her first public appearance in over two weeks, the public was relieved to know of their Majesty's wellbeing.

Clad in royal blue, the queen made her scheduled appearance at St Mary Magdalene Church, contrary to several media reports that speculated the queen might miss the church service due to her continued ill health. Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and later joined by other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, BBC reported.

A small group of people gathered to greet their queen. One woman from the public said she saw the queen speak to the vicar before entering the church.

"We saw her very close up. We have been waiting the past three weeks to know she has attended. It is very nice to see her and of course, Prince Philip too," BBC quoted a man who saw the royal couple on Sunday as saying.

The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had cancelled their plans to visit Sandringham for Christmas on December 21 due to severe cold. But they took the helicopter to the estate instead of the train the next day. While Prince Philip recovered from his cold to make an appearance on Christmas Day alongside Prince Charles, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family, the queen stayed indoors.

The queen also missed the New Year's Day church service, which was unprecedented considering her deeply religious nature.

Britain's longest reigning monarch is said to be staying at her Norfolk estate until next month.