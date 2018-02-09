Chipset maker Qualcomm has announced that it has secured 18 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) partners to equip their upcoming smartphones with Qualcomm's latest X50 5G NR modems in 2019.

Qualcomm will start shipping the Snapdragon X50 5G modem in 2019. Qualcomm claims that the handsets with the 5G modem will deliver a high-speed download, faster browsing and high-quality video calling experience. It will also have instant cloud access and 360-degree video streaming.

"Qualcomm Technologies is deeply committed to helping our customers deliver next-generation 5G mobile experiences to consumers, which requires enhanced mobile broadband 5G NR connectivity enabled by 5G NR networks, mobile devices and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem," says Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies.

"As evidenced by our work with these distinguished OEMs from around the globe and as we demonstrated in 3G and 4G LTE, Qualcomm Technologies is utilizing our deep expertise and technology leadership to support the successful launch of 5G NR, driving innovation in the mobile ecosystem," he added.

According to Qualcomm, the company successfully tested the modem chip with download speed greater than 1Gbps in October 2017.

On the other hand, network carriers like AT&T said that it will release the first 5G NR network in the United States in late 2018, whereas Sprint will launch the 5G network in the first half of 2019. Verizon is not ready to make any comment on its 5G offering, instead, it is planning to continue the residential 5G trials throughout the year.

Here is the list of 18 manufacturers for Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem for 2019: