The Quadrantids Meteor Shower will be the first astronomical event marking 2017! The meteor shower will take place on the night of January 3 and 4.

Buckle up to watch the mesmerizing view of space dust beautifully sparking-up on entering the Earth's atmosphere.

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower delivers around 50 to 100 meteors over a span of a few hours at its peak, but this peak isn't very long in comparison to the Perseid or Geminid meteor showers which continue for far longer, allowing more people to witness the event.

This meteor shower showcases one of the most phenomenal natural firework displays in the night sky. The Quadrantids are believed to have originated from the debris of an extinct comet thaat was discovered back in 2003, dubbed 2003 EH1. This comet is believed to have disintegrated nearly 500 million years ago.

The best view of the meteor shower can be attained from darker locations. Sky-gazers will have great views of this event as the moon won't be bright enough to interfere with their view, as it did during the Geminid meteor shower of 2016 which conincided with the extra-luminous Supermoon of 2016.

According to chronological predictions, India is likely to witness this beautiful event today (Tuesday, January 3 2017) after midnight am GMT and on the morning of January 4, when it is believed to be at its peak and it is estimated to shower up to 40 meteors per hour.

This event will take place on the East Coast of the US on Tuesday, 09:00 am EST, when hundreds of meteors will streak through the sky, unfortunately during the day.

In the UK, the peak hour of the Quadrantids Meteor Shower will be at 14:00 UTC on January 3.

In case, the predicted timings don't turn out to be very accurate, or you think it will be too cold for you to go out at night, you can skip the chills and enjoy live coverage right here at: Slooh.com!

You can find out more about the Quadrantids Meteor Shower here: