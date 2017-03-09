Qatar Airways will be starting a fully-owned airline in India, the Qatar government and state-owned Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday. It will be the first 100 percent FDI airlines in the country.

Baker, who was speaking at the ITB Berlin travel show, said, "We will have a 100% owned domestic carrier in India that will belong to both QR (Qatar Airways) and our state investment arm as India has now allowed foreign investment in domestic carriers within India." He added, "We will soon be making an application to that effect."

Qatar Airways won't be increasing their stakes in British Airways-owned IAG. They are the biggest shareholder. They also have stakes in Latam Airlines Group SA, South America's biggest carrier, and Italy's second-largest airline, Meridiana Fly SpA.

Reports in January 2017 had said that the civil aviation ministry had asked Qatar Airways to start an airlines in India. However, going by their reaction it seems that they had not anticipated a response this fast.

"I did not expect this (so soon)," aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said on Wednesday. "We will await for the application and will process it as per government policy." Qatar, investing with its sovereign fund, will have to be examined as per norms, he added.

"We will examine that when we receive that application. Yes up to 49% it is allowed. That (fund investment) is something that we will have to take a look as to what is the interplay between the two and that is the subject matter of approval," he said.

According to FDI rules, foreign airlines can own up to 49 percent, but overall foreign investment can be 100 percent. In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed airlines to get a foreign partner like a sovereign wealth fund or an institutional investor for the remaining 51 percent.

India's aviation market is thriving and growing at an exponential rate. It is projected to replace UK from the third-largest aviation market by 2026.

Currently, a couple of Indian carriers have foreign investment -- Abu Dhabi's Etihad has a 24% stake in Jet Airways, Tata Group holds 51% stake in Vistara and AirAsia India each, with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia Berhad having the remaining 49% in them respectively.