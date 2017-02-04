Qatar Airways on Sunday said that it would fly passengers from the seven Muslim-majority countries from where US President Donald Trump has banned travel to the United States citing terrorism fears, after a Seattle federal judge temporarily blocked the controversial ban on refugees and travellers.

The Doha-based airline on its website posted a travel alert saying that the carrier would comply with the orders as long as its passengers had valid visa to go to America.

"As directed by the US Customs and Border Protection, nationals of the seven affected countries listed below and all refugees seeking admission presenting a valid, unexpired US visa or (Green Card) will be permitted to travel to the United States and will be processed accordingly upon arrival," the statement read.

US District Judge James Robart on Thursday sided with two states, Washington and Minnesota, in his ruling. The states urged a nationwide hold on Trump's executive orders that have launched a series of legal battles across the country.

"The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury," Robart said.

The US president's executive actions on extreme vetting and visa ban apply to migrants, refugees and US legal residents — Green Card holders — from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya and Yemen. There is an indefinite ban on the arrival of Syrian refugees. Trump cited "terrorism concerns" as the reason behind passing the order.

His orders led to a public uproar and nationwide protests, causing uncertainty and confusion at the American airports as some travellers were detained. The White House said that the steps were taken by Trump administration to make the country safer. Although the State Department had previously stated that visas from all the seven countries will be revoked, the Department of Homeland Security has not yet commented on what will happen to the people who waited years to get their visas to come to the United States.