After entertaining us with his satirical comedy Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan is back to take his fans on a laughter ride with his upcoming rom-com Qarib Qarib Singlle which also features Malayalam actress Parvathy in the lead. The first trailer of the film has been dropped online and once again Irrfan shines brightly showcasing his quirky side acing his impeccable comic timing to the T.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer begins with an unorthodox introduction of Irrfan's character named Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is almost single and Parvathy aka Jaya who hasn't been in a relationship for a long time. Both, who are on the lookout for a partner in their life, meet each other through Facebook, become friends and eventually begin to explore each other's interests in their adventurous yet the most eventful, strange and crazy journey of their lives.

Irrfan Khan's character will remind you of his role in Anurag Basu's Life in a Metro where he played a confused pervert guy with a cute sense of humour. He carries the same aura in this one as well. Parvathy, who is foraying into Bollywood with this film, compliments him with her equal screen presence and looks promising. You also get a glimpse of Neha Dhupia who is a surprise package in the film, according to the makers.

Watch the trailer here:

Going by the trailer, the movie seems to be a good watch for moviegoers who love to see a fun and unconventional romantic love story. It will surely leave them with a smile on their faces and also find it worth their money.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Qarib Qarib Singlle will release worldwide on November 10. The film will face tough competition at the ticket windows from Rajkummar Rao's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz.