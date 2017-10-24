South Indian actress Parvathy is on cloud nine with her debut Bollywood project Qarib Qarib Singlle hitting the theatres worldwide on November 11. The actress has already become one of the lady superstars in Mollywood with back-to-back blockbusters since 2014, and now all are waiting to know if she will make a mark in the B-town as well.

Parvathy, who shares the screen space with Irrfan Khan in the directorial venture of Tanuja Chandra, now reveals why she picked Qarib Qarib Singlle as her first Hindi project.

The talented actress was thrilled when she received a message from filmmaker Tanuja asking if she is interested to work together. She claims that it was never about doing a female-oriented movie because she does not believe in that word, instead wants to connect well with the characters she portrays on screen.

Meanwhile, Parvathy calls Irrfan a generous actor as he doesn't keep the learning to himself and is excited to have worked with a brilliant actor like him for her debut Bollywood project.

Calling her character Jaya as modern and challenging, she says: "Jaya is looking for love, but she also believes that all relationships need not be about a happily ever after. Just because if a love story does not culminate in marriage, it does not mean that the love was less. The minute we plunge into a relationship with a goal, the essence of the journey is lost. So, it is important to love and enjoy the present moment than think of the future."

Qarib Qarib Singlle, presented by Zee Studios, is bankrolled under the banner of A Jar Pictures and is shot in Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.

Meanwhile, Parvathy, who made a notable acting debut with Rosshan Andrrews' Notebook in 2016, is known for her performances in the blockbusters Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Charlie and Take Off. The next Malayalam movie of the actress will be filmmaker Roshni Dinaker's My Story, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran. She has also been roped in for director Anjali Menon's next.