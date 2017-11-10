Rating - 4

Cast – Irrfan Khan, Parvathy, Neha Dhupia, Isha Sharwani, Luke Kenny

Director – Tanuja Chandra

Genre – Rom-Com

Storyline

Director Tanuja Chandra has brought a beautiful but unusual love story to the silver screen with Qarib Qarib Singlle — a contemporary love story and a concept film.

It is possibly Bollywood's first take on the concept of middle-aged individuals indulging in online dating. Irrfan Khan plays the character of Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is "almost single." And Parvathy's character's name is Jaya.

The movie unfolds the desi adventures of Yogi and Jaya as they embark on a journey to discover love and life. While 40-year-old Yogi meets his ex-girlfriends on the trip, 25-year-old Jaya — a widow — meets his ex-boyfriend, and its all about how both of them fall in love.

It's not a usual love story: The characters are mature and understand life. And yet want to give love another chance.

This fresh, quirky love story has some real conversations and doesn't disappoint. After Jab We Met, this is possibly the next travel rom-com people will talk about.

Performances

Irrfan Khan's performance was beyond amazing. His comic timing, the way he expresses his emotions, and even his silence speak volumes. He's a delight to watch.

This is Parvathy's first Bollywood movie, and oh boy does she impress us! She looks different and beautiful in each frame. She's definitely not your usual Bollywood heroine. Parvathy's love, drunken high, anger, hatred, jealousy and ego — all are well-emoted.

One can connect with the two characters. People like these exist around you in everyday life.

Positives

The songs are limited and totally blend in with the situations. Guest stars Neha Dhupia, Isha Sharwani and Luke Kenny — who play an integral part of the story — perform well.

No complaints on the direction. Camera angles were quirky and an attempt to make the film "social-media savvy" makes it quite different and nice.

For example, Irrfan Khan irritates Parvathy in a few scenes and how she ends up talking to herself and yet is in the situation was directed well.

Talking about the locations, the movie is shot in Bikaner, Rishikesh and Sikkim. Gangtok, really? Which Bollywood movie's climax was shot in the Gangtok hills. A pretty good job there Ms Chandra.

The usual couple banter, funny dialogues and the small things from the daily life of two people in a relationship have been presented well.

Negatives

I wish the ending could have been a little more elaborate. I know it's good not to stretch, but the movie left a positive impact and left the audience wanting more of Yogi and Jaya's banter.

Verdict

Overall, Irrfan Khan has once again won hearts with his performance in Qarib Qarib Singlle, and Parvathy is a breath of fresh air. Go for it. You won't regret it!