Irrfan Khan has once again won hearts with his performance in Qarib Qarib Singlle, which released on Friday, November 10. The film also features popular Malayalam actress Parvathy, who has impressed viewers with her performance.

Director Tanuja Chandra has brought a beautiful, but unusual love story on the silver screen. Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story and a concept film.

It is Bollywood's first take on the concept of middle-aged individuals indulging in online dating. Irrfan Khan plays the character of Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is 'almost single'. And Parvathy's character name is Jaya.

The movie unfolds the desi adventure of Yogi and Jaya as they embark on a journey to discover love and life.

Bollywood critics have also lauded the movie and the actors' performances. All of them have given 3 to 3.5 ratings to the film.

The audiences are also in love with the film and say that the movie will leave you with a big smile. The viewers have shared their reviews on social media.

Let's take a look at the audience review:

Nived Nambiar‏ @nived_nambiar

#QaribQaribSinglle is a wonderful and unconventional film that stresses upon the importance of having a companion in our life.

¯_(ツ)_/¯‏ @karishmau

You know the kind of film that has you smiling from the first scene to long after you've walked out of the theatre. That was #QaribQaribSinglle for me.

smriti kiran‏ @smritikiran

.@QQSTheFilm is such a triumph.Absolute delight of a film.Bravo #TanujaChandra @gazalstune #KamnaAunty @irrfank #Parvathy #QaribQaribSinglle

Saugata Mukherjee‏ @saugatam

What a delightful film Qarib Qarib Singlle is! It is sweet yet not sugary, fun yet not frothy, poetic yet not preachy. You'll come out of the theatre with smile, thinking about love - lost and found! Bravo #TanujaChandra! @irrfank #Parvathy - quite brilliant!