Irrfan Khan and Parvathy's Qarib Qarib Single (Singlle) is the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online by some torrent sites. The movie hit the screens on Friday, November 10, and within a day or two, it is now available online.

While some of the torrent sites have uploaded the movie for the users to watch it online, some others have offered the option to download it for free as well. Many illegal sites even have HD quality print of the full movie.

Despite the government trying to curb the menace of piracy, the problem persists with vengeance. The news of Qarib Qarib Singlle full movie being leaked online will certainly leave the makers of the film worried.

Qarib Qarib Single is a contemporary love story of a modern couple who meet through an online dating website. The movie unfolds the desi adventure of Yogi and Jaya as they embark on a journey to discover love and life.

Irrfan Khan plays the character of Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is 'almost single'. And Parvathy's character name is Jaya.

The movie has received good reviews from the critics and positive word of mouth from the audience. As Parvathy makes her Bollywood debut with this film, Qarib Qarib Singlle has also attracted audiences from the South as well.

Of late, most Bollywood movies have been leaked online within a few hours of its official release. Not only was the big-budget films, even small movies are not spared. In certain cases, movies were made available on the internet even before the official release, which obviously resulted in major losses to the producers.