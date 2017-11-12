Irrfan Khan and Parvathy's recently released rom-com Qarib Qarib Singlle has witnessed a huge jump on Day 2 after a decent start at the box office.

The movie, which opened to rave reviews from the critics and audiences alike, witnessed 75 percent jump on the day two taking the total collections to 4.8 crore. On Friday, it collected Rs. 1.75 cr while on Saturday, it minted Rs. 3.05 crore.

Made with a budget of Rs. 20 crore, the movie is expected to recover its cost in the first week of its release as the movie enjoys strong word of mouth for its quirky content and unique storyline. It was released in more than 1,000 screens in India.

Qarib Qarib Singlle brings to celluloid a fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is marking her Bollywood debut with this film.

Irrfan Khan's quirky avatar and perfect comic timing along with Parvathy's amazing acting is loved by the masses.

Director Tanuja Chandra is back with a bang with Qarib Qarib Singlle and she is been widely appreciated for her body of work. The movie showcases new age online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production. The film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.