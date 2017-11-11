Irrfan Khan and Parvathy have won hearts with their performances in the latest release, Qarib Qarib Singlle. While fans loved the Malayalam actress' debut Bollywood movie, Irrfan has grabbed attention with his lover boy character.

The dialogues and storyline touched everyone's hearts. Though it clashed with Rajkummar Rao's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, the Tanuja Chandra directorial opened with decent numbers. The first day box office collection of Qarib Qarib Singlle is Rs 1.75 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#QaribQaribSinglle Fri ₹ 1.75 cr. India biz... Expected to witness growth over the weekend."

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story of a modern couple who meet through online dating website. The movie unfolds the desi adventure of Yogi and Jaya as they embark on a journey to discover love and life.

Irrfan Khan plays the character of Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is 'almost single'. And Parvathy's character name is Jaya. It is Bollywood's first take on the concept of middle-aged individuals indulging in online dating.

Several celebs and critics saw the film a day before of its release at the special screening. They are impressed with both the actors' performances. Most of the critics have given the movie 3 to 3.5 ratings.

The movie has received good reviews from the critics and positive word of mouth from the audience. As Parvathy makes her Bollywood debut with this film, Qarib Qarib Singlle has also attracted audiences from the South as well.

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film was shot in Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.