Irrfan Khan and Parvathy have won hearts with their performance in the latest release, Qarib Qarib Single (Singlle). While fans loved the Malayalam actress' debut Bollywood movie, Irrfan has grabbed attention with his lover boy character.

The dialogues and storyline touched everyone's hearts. Though it clashed with Rajkummar Rao's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, the Tanuja Chandra directorial opened to decent numbers. The first-day box office collection of Qarib Qarib Single was Rs 1.75 crore.

Fans expected that the numbers will rise as in the case of most Irrfan's movies. Even Hindi Medium made around Rs 2 crore on day 1, but it turned out to be a hit.

Qarib Qarib Single is also one of those Irrfan's flicks which have a good storyline and co-stars.

The second day of the movie witnessed 75 percent growth followed by a good response on day 3 as well. But Irrfan's latest movie failed to beat his last film, Hindi Medium.

Hindi Medium earned Rs 12.56 crore on the first weekend, while Qarib Qarib Single achieved Rs 7 crore (approx) on its opening weekend. The Sunday collection of the movie is around Rs 3 crore (approx).

Despite winning hearts with its storyline, Qarib Qarib Single couldn't attract viewers in big numbers. Also, the movie got leaked online, which is a major reason behind today's Bollywood movies' box office numbers going down.

Qarib Qarib Single is a contemporary love story of a modern couple who meet through online dating website. The movie unfolds the desi adventure of Yogi and Jaya as they embark on a journey to discover love and life.

Irrfan Khan plays Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is 'almost single'. And Parvathy's plays Jaya.

The movie has received good reviews from the critics and positive word of mouth from the audience.