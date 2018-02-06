It looks like Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrat Bharucha's tightly held secret is out in the open, all thanks to her mother. Let us tell you how.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actress recently appeared on a comedy show Entertainment Ki Raat. She was asked to take up a dare to make a phone call to her mother and tell her that she has tied the knot.

Upon hearing those magical words, Nushrat's mom, who was apparently quite shocked, immediately asked her, "Did you get married to Vikram? You should have told me before taking such a big step."

ALSO READ: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety trailer: Luv Ranjan's film is a complete laugh riot

As Nushrat's private life has always been off the radar so far, she was asked about the mystery manw. And to no surprise, the actress laughed it off and said that her mom always thinks she is dating every man she gets along with.

Well, the episode has certainly opened doors for rumors in the tinsel town.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety where she will be seen sharing space with her Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

Going by the trailer of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it looks like Kartik, Nushrat, Sunny, Luv and others are having a winner in their hands which will surely tickle the funny bones of the moviegoers this Valentine's Week on February 23, 2018.