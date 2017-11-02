Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who played the lead characters of Aditya and Pankhuri in the popular show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, have a treat for their fans.

The on-screen couple recently met during a party and shared their joy with fans by posting a selfie on their social media pages.

Nakuul captioned the image: "Pyar Ka Dard ... redux? Any takers? @PKDHOfficial @disha11parmar. [sic]"

The picture surely was a visual treat for fans who have been looking forward to seeing them together on screen once again.

Both Nakuul and Disha rose to popularity with the show and won million hearts with their performances in it.

Nakuul is now wooing viewers as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. The show has an ensemble cast of Nakuul, Kunal Jai Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Leenesh Mattoo, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava, and recently completed 400 episodes.

Such is the success of the show that its makers rolled out the first ever spin-off on Indian television, Dil Bole Oberoi.

However, Dil Bole Oberoi merged with its parent show in just a few months.

Disha, on the other hand, is currently seen on the show Woh Apna Sa, which recently completed 200 episodes.