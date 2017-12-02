The Kerala Crime Branch has filed a criminal forgery case against actor and Member of Parliament Suresh Gopi on Friday, December 1. The case has been filed over registering his luxury vehicle in Puducherry using forged documents.

The case has been filed under Sections 464 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reports suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party MP registered his official vehicle Audi Q7 in the Union Territory by just paying Rs 1.5 lakh road tax evading almost Rs 14 lakh, if it had been registered in Kerala, where he uses the vehicle.

The Motor Vehicles Department has apparently confirmed that the actor has never stayed at the address provided for registering the car. The RTO in Thiruvananthapuram had also issued a notice to him last month seeking an explanation on the matter.

Suresh Gopi would face immediate disqualification from the Rajya Sabha if he is convicted for the crime.

Meanwhile, actors Amala Paul and Fahadh Faasil have also landed in trouble in similar cases.