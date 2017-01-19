Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm on Wednesday announced that its affiliates have acquired a 14 percent equity stake in PVR Cinemas for Rs 820 crore.

The PE firm said that, "the stake is being acquired from affiliates of private equity firm Multiples who will remain a long term investor with a 14 percent equity stake and the current promoters who will continue to drive the business and remain the largest shareholders with a shareholding greater than 20 percent," Warburg said in a statement.

"The Indian multiplex industry is at a cusp of rapid transformation and at the next level of growth driven by consumer demand and experience, convenience and technology. We are delighted to welcome Warburg Pincus as an investor as we continue to accelerate our long term development and expansion," Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director (MD), PVR, said.

The Bijli family will continue to be the single majority stakeholder and has denied any plans to leave the company in the near future. He further added that, the current management of PVR will continue to perform their duties as before the entry of Warburg Pincus.

"The Indian film and entertainment market is expanding rapidly and we look forward to supporting Ajay and the entire management team during the next phase of growth," Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director and Co-Head, Warburg Pincus India Private Ltd said in the statement.

PVR is the largest retail entertainment company in India. It started operations from Delhi in 1997 and at present comprises a circuit of 562 screens in 122 properties across 48 cities in India.

The PVR stock was trading at Rs 1,305.90 at around 12:14 p.m. on Thursday, up 0.15 percent from its previous close on the Bombay Stock Exchange.