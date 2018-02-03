Top seed PV Sindhu resumes her title defence in the women's singles semi-final of India Open 2018 against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi on Saturday, February 3.

Sindhu made it to the last-four after surviving a scare against world number 38 Beatriz Coralez of Spain in her quarter-final outing yesterday (February 2). The world number four dropped a game but fought back in the decider to win the match 21-12, 19-21, 21-11 in 54 minutes.

The world championships silver medalist seems to have put behind the disappointment of a quarter-final defeat in Indonesia last month and has staged a solid comeback in the ongoing tournament.

A title at home would be a perfect start for Sindhu in what will be another important year, in which the badminton star is expected to lead India's campaigns in Commonwealth and Asian Games amidst a packed international schedule.

However, Sindhu's immediate target would be to get past the semi-final hurdle today. Notably, the Indian shuttler does not have a good head-to-head record against Intanon as she has lost six meetings in the past.

Nonetheless, Sindhu will have the backing of a strong home crowd at the Siri Fort Sports Complex today. The 22-year-old should also take confidence from her straight game win over Intanon in Hong Kong last year.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Intanon has not dropped a game in the ongoing tournament. She has been in fine form in the new season as she had also reached the semi-final of Indonesia Masters.

Intanon will have to maintain her composure in what is expected to be a tough encounter in front of a daunting crowd. However, her ability to play a deceptive game might trouble the Indian shuttler, who has struggled against similar opponents in the past.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The women's singles semi-final between Sindhu and Intanon will not start before 7pm local time, 1:30pm GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage