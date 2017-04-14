The big rivalry in badminton is set to renew again as India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu takes on Spain's Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open 2017 super series on Friday. In all BWF-recognised tournaments so far, Marin has a 5-4 advantage over PV Sindhu.

Can this record become even stevens today?

READ: How Marin and Sindhu progressed so far at Singapore Open

The two stars of women's badminton -- also finalists at Rio 2016 Olympics -- clashed earlier this month at the India Open final; Sindhu got the better of her Spanish counterpart through straight sets. Here's how the entire match went.

Through to the next round☺️☺️ at the singapore open.Quite a tricky match but managed to pull it.Thank you everyone for the support ??? #singaporeopen#keepsupporting#? A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin is the fifth match in the order of play at the Main Location - 1 of the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang.

Their match is set to begin following the mixed doubles clash between Indonesia's Debby Susanto, Praveen Jordan and Thailand's Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Dechapol Puavaranukroh.

Match schedule

Date: April 14

Time: Approx 4:30 pm IST onwards

Where to watch

India: TV - Star Sports 4/HD

Singapore: TV - StarHub Sports

Live streams: Hotstar (India), BWF official Youtube channel (international), StarHub Go (Singapore)

Live score: BWF official.