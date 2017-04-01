76 minutes is what it took for the sensational Sindhu to get past her nemesis Sung Ji with a memorable comeback to record a 21-18 14-21 21-14 score over three games.

The crowd at the Siri Fort Indoor stadium could not have been left in more awe as Sindhu brought her grit, determination, stamina and possibly everything physical and mental on the court against Sung Ji Hyun.

If her win against compatriot Saina Nehwal on Friday was anything but spectacular, PV Sindhu's win against Sung Ji, remained more than a spectacle.

It is now a repeat of the Rio Olympics 2016 final between Sindhu and the cute Marin, who went on to clinch the gold at the quadrennial games. Indians watched the match with bated breath on TV and over the internet last year, but the prospect of getting to watch this match completely live in New Delhi is a beautiful opportunity for the Indian badminton fans.

Marin defeated Akani Yamaguchi of Japan in her semifinal match, but she didn't have to break a sweat like Sindhu did, as the Spaniard won her match comfortably in straight sets 21-16 21-14.

Sindhu vs Marin: Match schedule

Date: April 2

Time: 5:30 pm IST onwards

Venue: Siri Fort Indoor Stadium, Delhi

TV guide: Star Sports 2/HD