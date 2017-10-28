Second seed PV Sindhu takes on fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women's singles semi-final of French Open 2017 on Saturday, October 28.

Sindhu stormed into the last-four round after crushing former world junior champion Chen Yufei 21-14, 21-14 in her quarter-final outing on Friday. With the dominant win, the world number two also avenged her Denmark Open first round defeat against the Chinese shuttler.

The Rio Olympic and world championships silver medallist had struggled shortly after winning the Korea Open in September. She faced early exits in Japan and Denmark, but the 22-year-old seems to be back on track in Paris.

Meanwhile, Yamaguchi won a marathon battle against South Korea's top-ranked star Sung Ji Hyun 17-21, 21-15, 23-21 in an hour and 19 minutes. The world number five also outclassed India's 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal in the second round, a day after she crushed local shuttler Delphine Lansac in the her tournament opener.

Sindhu's fine run in Paris

On the other hand, Sindhu has not dropped a game yet in the ongoing tournament. Having beaten Yamaguchi thrice in their four career meetings, the Indian shuttler will be pumped up to put one more across her Japanese opponent in Paris later today.

Notably, Sindhu, who has won two Superseries titles this year (India Open, Korea Open), has not lost in the semi-final stages even once. Having spent less time than Yamaguchi on the court, the Indian shuttler starts Saturday's semi-final as the firm favourite.

The winner of the contest will take on the victor of the first semi-final between world number one Tai Tzu Ying and seventh seed He Bingjiao in the title match on Sunday, October 29.

When does the semi-final start and how to watch it live

The women's singles semi-final between Sindhu and Yamaguchi will not start before 4pm local time, 7:30pm IST

Live streaming and TV coverage