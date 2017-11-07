The quarter finals of 82nd Senior National Badminton Championship on Monday, November 6 lived up to expectations as the matches were filled with pace.

The proceedings of the quarter finals started with the Mixed Doubles duo Satwiksairaj and Ashwini Ponnappa taking on Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha Ram. Satwik and Ponnappa, with their high speed and seamless coordination, managed to bag the first game of the match.

The second game , as expected, had both the teams playing their best badminton as they mixed their shots in order to deceive the other.

The Women's singles saw Saina Nehwal not wasting anytime and taking immediate control of the first game against Akarshi Kashyap to win it convincingly. The second game saw Kashyap trying to make a desperate comeback but Saina was too good for her and with every shot the latter looked more and more formidable.

The second most awaited match in the Women's singles category between P.V Sindhu and Shriyanshi Pardeshi saw the same story as Rio Olympic Silver medallist emerged victorious.

The Men's singles match between K Srikanth and Shubham Prajapati was a display of skill and talent as the world number two created some magical moments. He dominated the attack in the second game as he went on to win the match.

Mr. Arun Lakhani, President, Maharashtra Badminton Association said, "The country's top shuttlers certainly proved their mettle today. Over 10,000 spectators, including 5,800 children turned up to watch their heroes live in action in the course of the day and they didn't disappoint. The skill on display was mesmerizing. Each match, a riveting spectacle. But even as our legends shone, India's up and coming badminton stars made their mark. All in all a great day on which Badminton emerged as the biggest winner."

Main results of the day:

Women's Single:

Saina Nehwal (PET) Vs Aakarshi Kashyap (AAI) : 21-17 21-10

P.V.Sindhu (AP) Vs Shriyanshi Pardeshi ( MP) : 21-11 21-17

Men's Single:

K Srikanth (PET) Vs Shubham Prajapati (MP) : 21-17 23-21

Mixed Doubles:

Satwik Sai Raj and Ashwini Ponnappa (AP/PET) Vs Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S. Ram (RBI): 21-14 21-12