Pusarla Venkata Sindhu has assured herself at least a Bronze, her third at BWF World Championships, following a 39-minute demolition -- 21-14, 21-9 -- of world number six Sun Yu in the quarter-final of the ongoing world meet in Glasgow on Friday, August 25.

Sindhu, the fourth seed and one of the title favourites, showed no signs of fatigue following her one hour and 27 minute-long battle against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in the R16, which she won 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 on Thursday, August 24.

Sindhu made a brisk start and in no time was leading Sun 8-4. The Rio Olympic Silver medallist went into the break at 11-4. She never took her foot off the pedal and won the first game 21-14.

Coach Mulyo Handoyo and badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand were personifications of happiness on the sidelines. The Indonesian tactician was visibly overwhelmed by Sindhu's slow drop shots, that broke Sun's spirits.

Sindhu was so assured with her play from the back of the court as she did not have the need to employ her jump smashes. Sun was helpless as she was made to run all over the court, without much success.

The second game started in a similar fashion as Sindhu quickly took a 4-0 lead, that crushed any chances of a Sun comeback. The 22-year-old clinched the second game 21-9 to complete the mauling.

Sindhu will now face world junior champion Chen Yufei of China, who defeated 2013 World Champions Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final on Saturday, August 26.

Notably, this was the eighth time the two shuttlers (Sindhu and Sun) had met in their careers and the Indian shuttler has now made their head-to-head record 4-4.

Notably, Sindhu had beaten Sun in the final of China Open last year. There was a strong rivalry growing between the two young shuttlers as the Chinese shuttler had given it back to the Indian at the Dubai World Superseries Finals last year.

Srikanth misses medal opportunity

Meanwhile, India's highest-ranked Men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth suffered a heartbreaking loss in the morning session against world number one Son Wan Ho.

After a patchy start, the winner of 2017 Indonesia and Australian Open made a strong comeback in the second game, but it was too late as Son won the match 21-14, 21-18.

Gear up for Saina show

There is more Indian action in Glasgow as 2015 World Silver medallist Saina Nehwal will be up against local hope Kristy Gilmour in the quarter-final in the evening session.