Malayalam director Diphan (Deepan) Sivakumar, 45, who is known for the film Puthiya Mukham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Mani and Meera Nandan, breathed his last on Monday, March 13. The filmmaker was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi.

The cremation ceremony will be held at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The young director also helmed several other Malayalam movies, including Leader, SIM, Gangs Of Vadakkumnathan from D Company and Dolphin Bar. His last movie Sathyan, starring Jayaram and Roma, is not released yet.

"Will miss you Diphan chetan! Thank you for giving me one of the most important films in my career. Rest in peace now..rest in peace! [sic]," Prithviraj, who also worked with Diphan in the movie Hero, posted on his Facebook page.

Many other celebrities, including Mammootty, Jayaram, Indrajith Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Meera Nandan, Roopesh Peethambaran and Vivek Ranjit, also posted condolence messages about the sudden demise of Diphan.

Check celebrity reactions here:

Unni Mukundan

Rest in peace diphan cheta...you were a true friend... a loveable soul... I will cherish our talks, laughter and the cricket matches we played together... you left us too early .... I will miss you a lot cheta. Rest in peace brother.

Indrajith Sukumaran

RIP Diphan.. Prayers! U'll be missed..

Meera Nandan

I can't believe you are no more! Such a positive soul you were.., you will be deeply missed... RIP Deepan chettan ....

Kichu Tellus

#RIP deepan sir..

Vivek Ranjit

Shocked to know about the death of director Diphan. RIP.

Anand Madhusoodanan

Loss......RIP Deepan Chettan

