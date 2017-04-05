After introducing Mammootty's character Nithyananda Shenoy in the official teaser of Puthan Panam, the team of the Ranjith-directed film has released the second teaser that proves that the megastar is a master of dialects. In the 41-second video, Mammootty is heard talking in the Kasaragod dialect. Response on the social media shows that it has impressed the audience.

Ooh another one !!! I'm loving every one of the clips for #PuthanPanam ! [sic]," Mammootty's son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, posted on his Facebook page while sharing the second teaser of Puthan Panam.

Watch Puthan Panam first teaser

The new teaser shows Muthuvel (played by a newcomer) finding it difficult to understand certain words said by Nithyananda Shenoy as he speaks the Kasaragod dialect. He also takes a dig at the political situation in the district, which he says is a place meant only for launching political party protests and transferring government officials.

The video has gone viral on Facebook, getting over 8.5 lakh views in less than 16 hours of hitting the cyber space. The view count is far more than that received by its first teaser on social media.

Puthan Panam, which deals with the issue of black money, also stars Siddique, Mammukkoya, Renji Panicker and Iniya in significant roles. It is expected to hit the theatres on May 12.

Mammootty — the master of dialects

Netizens have been praising Mammootty for his attempts in trying different slangs in his various movies that have worked well at the box office. From Kottayam Kunjachan (Kottayam), and Rajamanikyam (Thiruvananthapuram) to Pranchiyettan and the Saint (Thrissur), Loud Speaker (Idukki) and Kammath & Kammath (Konkini Malayalam), the actor has always given a convincing performance in each of these movies.

The megastar, who always brings perfection to the characters he portrays, is sure to entertain the audience with his performance as Nithyananda Shenoy in Puthan Panam as well.

Watch the second teaser video of Puthan Panam here: