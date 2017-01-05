It may not be the ring from the "Lord of the Rings" for you to cry out "My PRECIOUS!!!", but it holds some of the 21st century powers.

Motiv – the smart ring launched at the biggest tech show CES 2017 – is equipped with several fitness tracking features, which you would usually find in wrist bands or smartwatches. Let's say if a Fitbit tracker was crammed into a tiny ring, it would be Motiv.

Motiv's design is pretty simple and elegant with grey and rose gold hues to match your attire for any occasion. It is made up of ultralight titanium and it is also waterproof. But what's really interesting about the smart ring is its capabilities to track your steps, sleep and heart rate. That's right! All these sensors can be found inside this tiny ring.

Motiv connects to your smartphone through an app via Bluetooth, where all the synced data is displayed. The ring is currently compatible with iOS devices running version 9 or later. The app can also be motivational as it gives action cards for all your activities. Users can also get details of their activities, how far you are from your goal, and personalised stats to explain your active minutes.

According to the company, the ring tracks active minutes, heart rate, burnt calories, distance, steps, sleep duration, resting heart rate and different types of activities. Motiv can last for 3-5 days depending on use and it recharges in less than 90 minutes.

Motiv smart ring comes with two USB magnetic chargers, one of which you can attach to your keychain for charging the ring on the go. The ring comes in 7 different sizes and the startup is going an extra mile to make sure you get your right size. According to Engadget, those who pre-order the ring for $199 will get a kit with fake rings so you can try them and choose the perfect size.

Motiv smart ring is not readily available, but it will be by spring this year.