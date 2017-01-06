Ramesh Aravind achieved a milestone in his long career on Friday (January 6) when his 100th Kannada movie Pushpaka Vimana was released. While newcomer S Ravindranath has written the story and directed the film, Pawan Wadeyar has produced it.

Sandalwood 2016: Highest-grossing Kannada movies of 2016 at the box office

Veteran Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, who shot to fame in Sandalwood with Prema Loka and Shanti Kranthi, is doing a special role in the movie, which also has Rachita Ram in a key role. The movie has Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer and is edited by Shiva Shankar.

Charan Raj has composed the music for Pushpaka Vimana which has already created positive vibes. Songs like Jilka Jilka, Mugilu Belmugilu and Jogulave songs have impressed the fans.

The movie is said to be inspired by Korean movie Miracle in Cell No. 7. But the makers have said that only a couple of scenes have been borrowed from the original.

The film is about a mentally-challenged father (Ramesh) and his daughter (Yuvina Parthavi). Ramesh has been wrongly sentenced for a crime. It is about what happens when these two innocent hearts are separated. What kind of turmoil do they undergo after separation? Will they be reunited again? Answers to these questions are what the film delivers.

Pushpaka Vimana has generated a lot of positive buzz with its audio and trailer. Will the film live up to the expectations? Find what the audience says about the Kannada flick below:

Sparsha RK: Watching #pushpakavimana fdfs at #kapalitheater.

Shashiprasad SM: @Ramesh_aravind 100th #PushpakaVimana @Cinepolis 'U' certified. Escape is beautiful.

Sunayana Suresh: Interval time. #PushpakaVimana is engaging, poignant and an audio visual treat till now

Pradyumna Narahalli: #pushpakavimana first half done!! It makes u cry , it makes u laugh, it makes u bite your nails :p salute @Ramesh_aravind sir :)