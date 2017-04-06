Things have changed drastically in about less than a year's time for India's badminton sensation Pusarla Venkata Sindhu. The silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics is now the World No 2 in women's singles, according to the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Thursday.

PV Sindhu, 21, is the highest gainer among the top 10 in the women's singles rankings list. She has gained three places to disperch Japan's Akane Yamaguchi from the 2nd spot.

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying, meanwhile, continues to be in the numero uno spot. Things are not going too smooth for Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal however as the 2012 Olympics bronze medallist dropped a place to be ranked #9 in the world.

Sindhu gained the majority of points after displaying her nerves of steel during the India Open badminton 2017 last week to clinch the title following some thrilling skills on show during her Olympics 2016 rematch with Carolina Marin in the final of the competition in New Delhi.

Here's how the match transpired.

A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Sindhu's dream run since Olympics 2016

Rio games (August 2016): Silver medal

China Open Super Series Premier (November 2016): Title win

Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold (January 2017): Title win

India Open Super Series (March-April 2017): Title win