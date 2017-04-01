Pusarla Venkata Sindhu showed the world once again why she deserved to make it to the Rio Olympics 2016 finals and it was not just getting lucky. On Friday, she brushed off a challenge from her Indian compatriot Saina Nehwal in the India Open 2017 badminton super series quarterfinals in New Delhi.

The noisy crowd at the Siri Fort remained in complete awe as she made her impressive comeback in the second game to record a 21-16 22-20 win for herself. Read how the match went.

Now that the gala and much-talked-about Sindhu vs Saina encounter is behind us, it is time for the Olympics queen to face her nemesis of recent times, South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun, on Saturday in the semi-finals.

Can Sindhu make it against the No 2 ranked women's badminton player in the world? We might not be very positive about it.

Here's why: Sung Ji Hyun has already crushed Pusarla Sindhu two times in super series events in the past few months -- at the Dubai World Super Series semi-finals in December and the All England badminton 2017 in March.

The South Korean enters this match against Sindhu at the India Open following a win against Ratchanok Intanon.

PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun: head to head (BWF tournaments)

Total meetings: 10

Sindhu wins: 6

Sung Ji wins: 4

India Open 2017 match schedule

Date: April 1

Time: 5:30 pm IST onwards

Venue: Siri Fort Indoor Stadium - C1