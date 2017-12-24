Katerina Krivenko, who is a leading Kathak dancer from Russia, is upset over director Puri Jagannadh for misusing her name in his short film HUG, which is set for release on December 31.

Puri Jagannadh surprised everyone, by releasing a poster of HUG and announcing its release date. He tweeted on Friday: "My 1st short film #HUG shall b released on 31st dec 2017 at 10 am.. Get ready for this 1 #PCfilm @PuriConnects @Charmmeofficial @Sandeep_Chowta @junaid_editor @anilpaduri."

The first look of HUG, which depicts a nude woman hugging a tree, hinting that this short film is going to be about nature. Katerina Krivenko was also featured on the poster, which fueled the speculation that she will be playing the lead role with Portugal model and actress Isabella in this short movie.

But Katerina Krivenko has denied the reports say that she is not part of HUG, but the makers of the short film are tarnishing her image, as she will never pose like the one in its poster. She took to Facebook to clear the air. Here is her statement.