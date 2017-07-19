Director Puri Jagannadh's daughter Pavitra and Charmme Kaur's father Deep Singh have slammed the reports about their alleged involvement in the drug racket which has hit Tollywood.

Drug kingpin Calvin Mascaren recently revealed a list of celebrities which included some A list actors, directors, producers and technicians. It was rumoured that the names of Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur were among the list and the SIT (Special Investigation Team) would question them soon in this regard. Though they were upset over the reports, both director and actress had kept mum on the issue.

But members of their families were disappointed with the rumours and they decided to put an end to all the speculations. Puri Jagannadh's daughter Pavitra took to social media to silence and condemn those who were pointing fingers at her father. She said that he would never spoil his career by getting addicted to drugs.

"Just because my dad is a celebrity it doesn't mean you can spread or believe in stupid rumours. He is a family person and before showing your finger at him, just think of his family and his reputation in the industry. He is a person who keeps running behind his goals. Being a director his brain is his investment and future, so he will never spoil his career with these habits," Times of India quoted Pavitra's comment.

On the other hand, Deep Singh Uppal came forward to defend Charmme. He said that his daughter was innocent and hardworking and false allegations have upset the people in his family. "My daughter has no time focussing on these allegations. I know my daughter. She is working since the age of 13 and she is still working successfully in the industry. She will not have this longevity of success and an amazing career if she is involved in such illegal activities," Deccan Chronicle quoted Deep Singh as saying.

"It is her hard work and dedication which has brought her this far. She is taking care of our entire family since she has started working and she is still being a strong pillar for us. However, my wife is very disturbed as her daughter is being accused of something she is not involved in. She is heartbroken," he added.