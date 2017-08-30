Lenovo had recently launched the metal-clad K8 Note in India and now, the company is gearing up to release another K8 series phone in September.

Lenovo has rolled out a video teaser on Twitter confirming that the company will unveil K8 Plus soon. In the trailer, we see the phone featuring the raven-hued body with metal-based chassis. The interesting thing to note is that there a dedicated music-button (play/pause), just below the SIM slot on the left side of the edge, indicating that it will boast good audio output hardware, most probably Dolby Atmos system.

There is no mention of other features in the clip, but we are certain that the upcoming K8 Plus will run pure Android OS, as the company during the K8 Note launch had confirmed that all their future products will have no custom interface or any pre-loaded apps similar to its sister brand Motorola's Moto series.

Do you look at your smartphone and always #KraveForMore? It's time to end that with the new and powerful #LenovoK8Plus. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/NW97M9oAQ6 — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) August 29, 2017

Rumour has it that K8 Plus will be powered by MediaTek Helio P25 chipset with 3GB of RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS (later upgraded to Android Oreo).

To recap, Lenovo's recently launched K8 Note's price starts at Rs. 12,999. It features a metal-clad cover with a fingerprint scanner on the back and a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 curved glass cover and additional Corning Glass shield with Oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 4GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB memory, dual-camera (13MP+5MP) with dual-tone LED flash, a 5MP front snapper with dedicated flash support and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger in the package.

