After days of teasing, Chinese consumer major Lenovo finally confirmed of unveiling the new mid-range phablet K8 Note in India on August 9.

The company also announced that the upcoming Lenovo K8 Note will be exclusive to Amazon India and the most interesting about the upcoming phone is that it will lose bloatware UI and come with vanilla Android OS in the lines of the sister brand Motorola's Moto series handsets.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaks in full glory; tipped to come with matching S Pen stylus & more

Since the very first Lenovo phone in India, which made its debut in 2013, the company had been offering a second layer of interface dubbed as Vibe UI on top of Google's Android. Now, it will all change, as Lenovo has revealed that the soon-to-be-unveiled K8 Note and the new phones coming in the future will all run stock Android with no complicated interface and most importantly, no unrequired apps will be pre-installed in it.

Lenovo K8 Note: What we know so far

The 2016-series K6 Note came with metal-clad body having 5.5-inch full HD display on the front. Inside, it housed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB (with expandable storage), 16MP camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

[Note: Lenovo, for reasons unknown has skipped the numerical 7 for the K Note series]

The new K8 Note is expected to come with metal cover and 5.5-inch full HD display, but there will be change in terms of exterior looks.

Under-the-hood, it is most likely come with the either Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core or 1.4GHz Mediatek MT6797 Helio X20 processor, 4GB RAM. 32GB/ 64GB storage (with expandable storage) and minimum 4,000 (or more) mAh battery.

There is word on camera hardware, but the K8 Note will have upgraded snapper with wider aperture on both front and the back. Like the previous version, the new K8 Note is expected to be priced under Rs. 14,000.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Lenovo products.