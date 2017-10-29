Rahul Gandhi's sense of humour seems to be taking a turn for the better. In fact, he has already started doling it out to haters in a manner that would make many a celeb or social media influencer jealous!

The latest instance of this is his obviously humorous claim that a puppy named Pidi handles his official Twitter account: @OfficeOfRG!

The jibe comes less than a week after it was alleged that he was receiving more retweets and likes than Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite having fewer followers — a sign of greater popularity — because the Congress social media team was using bots, or false accounts, with profiles from several former Soviet countries to push his word online.

Trick with a treat in a tweet!

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday chose to take on his haters in a very humorous way. He posted a tweet that read: "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way (emoji for 'cool' or 'cooler') than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! [sic]"

Accompanying the tweet is a 14-second video that shows a small dog or a puppy of unidentified breed doing a trick with a small treat.

The voice apparently holding the camera is first heard asking the dog — named Pidi — to do a "namaste", which the pupper dutifully does.

Then the hand places a treat on the dog's snout, which the canine holds until given the signal to eat it up in a flash!

See the tweet here:

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way ? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

Meme-worthy effort trolled

Similar tricks done by other dogs abound in those corners of the internet that choose to talk in memes.

Such corners are frequented mostly by youngsters, and Rahul Gandhi's latest attempt to communicate in their language means his social media team is putting in a serious effort to help him reach younger voters.

Sunday's effort managed to create quite a few ripples, with more people trolling him than praising his sense of humour.

But that's them. Tell us know what you think of Pidi in the comments below.