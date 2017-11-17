Actor Jayasurya's Punyalan Private Limited hit the theatres on Friday, November 17. The Ranjith Sankar directorial has been one of the most awaited movies in Malayalam, thanks to its impressive prequel Punyalan Agarbathis that garnered a tremendous response from the audience.

Being produced and distributed by Jayasurya and Ranjith, the comedy entertainer has got a wide release across the country on the opening day itself. Apart from Kerala, the movie has been released in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Storyline

Jayasurya plays Joy Thakkolkaran, an entrepreneur who comes up with a unique product — water sold in tetra packet — in the market. How he deals with the existing system and the methods he adopts to make his new dream come true forms the crux of the story. In the prequel, the character was involved in the business venture Punyalan Agarbathis made from elephant dung.

Cast

Punyalan Private Limited also has Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi, Sunil Sukhada, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijayaraghavan, Vishnu Govind, Arya and Guinness Pakru in significant roles.

Promo videos

The teaser, trailer and songs of Punyalan Private Limited have already impressed the audience and have raised their expectations for the Jayasurya starrer.

Check the theatre list of Punyalan Private Limited:

Check out audience response on Punyalan Private Limited here:

PJ Arun Ngl‏

#PunyalanPrivateLimited 1st half superb better than 1st part.. dialogues r heavy... Eagerly waitingfor 2nd half

Forum Reelz

#PunyalanPrivateLimited Interval : Fun Filled First Half , With Lots To Laugh Big Claps For Court Scene #JoyThakolkkaran #AbhayaKumar #Jimberoottan #PeerDhanish Waiting For Second Half ✌️

Deepa Soman

The first half is an entertaining mix of powerful dialogues one can relate to, humour that strikes a chord instantly and the changes that have shaped our lives in the past few years. The protagonist fearlessly criticises the government that pushed us into demonetisation and stays silent when people fight over silly issues that never existed before.

Ashwin Bharadwaj