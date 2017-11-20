Malayalam actor Jayasurya's latest movie Punyalan Private Limited, the sequel of the blockbuster Punyalan Agarbathis, has been performing tremendously well in India and abroad since its grand release on November 17.

The makers have officially announced that the comedy entertainer has collected more amount on the second day compared to the opening day. After earning Rs 3.52 crore within two days, the Ranjith Sankar directorial did business of Rs 5.46 crore during the first weekend.

Meanwhile, the movie has earned Rs 8.34 lakh on Sunday, November 19, out of 22 shows from five multiplexes in Kochi with an average theatre occupancy of 96 percent. The total three-day collection of Jayasurya-starrer at the multiplexes in the city is approximately Rs 22.93 lakh alone.

Punyalan Private Limited has been garnering positive response from the audience for focussing various issues faced by people in India in the wake of current political scenario. It includes demonetisation, GST, safety of women, compulsory Aadhar linking, National Anthem controversy and even criticises ministers for disobeying the rules and regulations that millions of people are forced to follow in the country.

Many celebrities have also commented positively on the Jayasurya-starrer, which is said to be better than its prequel.

Dharmajan Bolgatty, Aju Varghese, Sreejith Ravi, Vijayaraghavan, Guinness Pakru, Sunil Sukhada, Arya and Vishnu Govindan are also part of the ensemble cast of the comedy entertainer, which is bankrolled and distributed by Jayasurya and Ranjith.