While movies like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' are highly criticised for portraying the sexual needs and desires of Indian women, survey reports have brought out the facts that Indian women, especially from Punjab, do indulge in the fulfilment of sexual desires.

Pakistan-made sex toys in high demand; will it overtake China?

A new survey by a sexual wellness product firm ThatsPersonal, which sells sex toys online, has revealed that not only do Indians buy sex toys but it turns out that women in Punjab lead when it comes to the demand for sex toys.

The research report which is based on over 80,000 orders, 52 months of internal traffic, customer interactions and surveys, has also revealed that 62 percent of the buyers are men while the remaining 38 percent are women.

Other findings

The study states that women buyers outnumber men in Baroda, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, famous for the Mumbai Crawford market where sex toys are sold, is the leading state when it comes to purchasing sex toys followed by Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Interestingly, Gujarat, which ranks sixth in the list of states that engage in buying sex toys moves to the third position during the Navratri festival.

When it comes to cities, Mumbai buys the most sex products, followed by Delhi and Bangalore.

The study has also found out that the biggest growth is in Tier II and Tier III cities, where sales have increased by 25 percent in the last 12 months. While Noida buys the most number of sex products followed by Lucknow... Jaipur, Gurgaon and Chandigarh lead in Tier II category and Shillong tops the list in the Tier III cities.

Favourite products

When it comes to men, lubricants are their favourite sex product, while women like intimate massagers the most. The next most used sex products are delay sprays, followed by lingerie and apparel, pleasure rings, 'sexcitement' lotions and condoms.

The most bought 'role play' costume is that of a nurse, while handcuffs are the most bought kinky products.

West Bengal buys the most number of candy panties while Assam prefers BDSM products.