Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh was sworn-in as the chief minister of Punjab on Thursday by Governor VP Singh Badnore. Other party leaders too were sworn-in for various Cabinet posts during the oath-taking ceremony.

Punjab Assembly election 2017 results: How AAP's mistakes hand state on a platter to Congress for a runaway win

The Congress managed to go well beyond the halfway mark in the elections, garnering 77 out of the 117 seats in the Assembly. One of the key reasons the Congress won was the people's disenchantment with the SAD-BJP government.

Here are the live updates:

10 am IST: The ceremony where Captain Amarinder Singh will be administered the oath for the chief minister by the governor begins.

10:10 am IST: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh also present at the ceremony.

Swearing in ceremony of Captain Amarinder Singh begins, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi & former PM Manmohan Singh also present pic.twitter.com/uDmrzDk6C7 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 16, 2017

10:20 am IST: Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh sworn in as CM of Punjab.

#FLASH Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh sworn in as CM of Punjab pic.twitter.com/Gi9tnyZEsu — ANI (@ANI_news) March 16, 2017

10:25 am IST: Navjot Singh Sidhu sworn in as a cabinet minister of Punjab government.

#FLASH Navjot Singh Sidhu sworn in as a cabinet minister of Punjab govt pic.twitter.com/TMYNhR5cH0 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 16, 2017

10:30 am IST: Manpreet Singh Badal sworn in as cabinet minister of Punjab Government.