Counting will take place for all 117 Assembly constituencies.

The polling percentage in Punjab, where elections were conducted on February 4, was 75 percent.

6 am IST: The Congress will be looking for a clean sweep. However, if they come up short, they will need to look to independents or some team-changers for support.

5 am IST: The AAP will probably have its fingers crossed. If it wins here, as has been predicted by some exit polls, it should be a huge victory for Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab could be the state from which the AAP spreads its sphere of political influence!

4 am IST: Barely four hours for the polls to start, and it should not take beyond late morning for trends to start emerging. Counting for all 117 seats should be over by late afternoon or early evening.

Punjab is all set to be one of the upsets for the BJP, with different exit polls predicting a win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. If everything goes along those lines, the SAD-BJP alliance will be reduced to single digits, in what could be a damning verdict against the SAD.

What will be more interesting to see, though, is how the AAP fares in this state. The party has been – ever since its victory in Delhi – eyeing to expand its political influence to other states. And Punjab is possibly the best place for it to start. After all, this is the only state from where the party has managed to get its people elected to the Lok Sabha.

What we will also have to watch out for is how low the vote share goes for the SAD-BJP alliance, and in which pockets. It should be a good indication of where the alliance needs to work when it comes to winning the next elections.