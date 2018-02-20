Virat Kohli who was roped in as Punjab National Bank's brand ambassador in 2016 might consider to cancel his tie-up with them after the Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case.

Punjab National Bank had picked up Virat Kohli as brand ambassador because they wanted to improve their image which had taken a hit due to rising bad loans.

Kohli had then said that 'PNB is Mera Apna Bank' as he has been an account holder of the bank since the age of 16 years. But will he continue his relationship with a bank involved in a fraud case worth crores?

A leading website quoted a source who said: "For a few days now, Punjab National Bank's scam has grabbed headlines and it's obvious that Virat who is the face of the brand feels that he should walk away from them. Like any other celebrity, even Virat would not like to be a face of the brand which has been in a negative light. Even MS Dhoni who was the brand ambassador of the high profile Amrapali Group, snapped his ties after the brand was accused of delays in construction projects and several other complaints."

Here are the campaigns Virat had done for Punjab National Bank. Have a look at the video and the print ad:

When the bank released their official statement on Virat Kohli, it had said: "Today PNB is seen as a complete universal bank. Virat Kohli, an energetic young sportsman having mass appeal to the youth of our country has been chosen as the brand ambassador who comes with qualities like determination, focus and for whom winning is a habit."

Will Virat quit the endorsement?

The PNB case has Nirav Modi's name involved because of which Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra have already decided to take legal guidance and quit Modi's jewelery brand as ambassadors.