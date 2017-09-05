Godwoman Radhe Maa
Godwoman Radhe Maa seen in a red mermaid dress at a charity event.Dale Bhagwagar Media Group

The Punjab and Haryana High court on Tuesday directed the Punjab Police to file FIR against self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa based on a plea by Phagwara resident Surender Mittal. 

The petitioner had approached the court saying Radhe Maa had been constantly warning him to not speak against her, reported ANI

The Phagwara resident had earlier recorded a telephonic conversation with her and given it to various TV channels.

He had also submitted a complaint in an attempt to register a case against the godwoman on charges of bribing, threatening, torturing, seducing and hurting religious sentiments. 

He had even demanded security after receiving threats from her.

[More details awaited]