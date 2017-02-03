Punjab and Goa go to polls on Saturday, February 4, in what can best be described as a warm-up for the BJP and the Congress and an acid test for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). While the two national parties will try to use this opportunity to set the ball rolling for electoral success in the politically important state of Uttar Pradesh — which will see election in seven phases from February 11 to March 8.

For the AAP, though, these are the two big states to focus on. The party will look to Punjab as a stepping stone into nationwide politics, and Goa will be a bonus if it manages to make inroads there. For the BJP, these are two states it currently rules – in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab and on its own in Goa and Saturday's elections will be about defending them. For the Congress, it is a matter of trying to post some significant electoral results.

To that extent, all the top political parties have put up strong candidates in both states. Here's a look at some of the top candidates to watch out for.

1. Navjot Singh Sidhu: This cricketer-turned-politician has been associated with all three political parties in play. He was initially an MP on a BJP ticket, but quit the party amid rumours that he would join the AAP. He eventually joined the Congress. How he fares in the poll test in Punjab will be interesting to see.

2. Amarinder Singh: The Captain is the Congress' chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. The political veteran will have the anti-incumbency factor on his side, and will wish that the people heed his poll promises and the SAD-BJP government's shortcomings to vote into power. It will be interesting if he, on the other hand, gets the short end of the stick because of the Congress' current reputation across the nation.

3. Sukhbir Singh Badal: Current Punjab Chief Minister and SAD leader will have his fingers crossed, hoping that the AAP and the Congress' twin attacks do not eat into his party's and the BJP's voter base. He will also be hoping that he is not handed a drubbing by the people for his government's policies.

4. Elvis Gomes: Within days of the AAP announcing his name as its chief ministerial candidate in Goa, Elvis Gomes had faced legal trouble. It remains to be seen whether that manages to get him the sympathy votes he is hoping for, as he leads the AAP's charge in India's smallest state.

5. Laxmikant Paresekar: The current chief minister of Goa actually replaced Manohar Parrikar when the latter left the post to become the Union defence minister. It will be interesting to see how the BJP performs in the western coastal state with him as its chief ministerial candidate.