A Punjab court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea of actress Rakhi Sawant in a case of passing "objectionable" remarks against sage Valmiki, the author of Ramayana. A fresh arrest warrant was issued against Rakhi after she failed to appear in court on Tuesday, August 8.

The actress' lawyer has moved an application seeking an extension of the bail citing that she couldn't appear in the court as she is in the US.

For the uninitiated, on July 9, 2016, advocate Narinder Adiya had filed a complaint against Rakhi, claiming that she had hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community by passing "objectionable" remarks against sage Valmiki on a TV channel.

After it triggered outrage, Rakhi had tendered "an unconditional apology" to the community.

Rakhi has had her fair share of controversies over the years. Besides that infamous kiss incident with Mika, she has also been in the news after a steamy MMS of hers leaked online, and also after she flaunted a dress featuring photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has also been criticised for her plastic surgeries, which some people thought were getting out of hand.

However, it seems that this time she is not going to get off the controversy easily.