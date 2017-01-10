The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday warned the Punjab Police of a possible terror attack or attempt by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to create trouble in the state ahead of the assembly elections in February. The ministry was reviewing the security situation in poll-bound states ahead of the polls.

The state of Punjab has also been sanctioned the largest deployment of security forces, out of the 85,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, by the MHA for the Assembly elections among the five states.

The MHA has asked the Punjab Police to stay on high alert just in case communal incidents triggered by destruction of holy books takes place similar to the one that had happened in 2015. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also been asked to beef up security measures in the state and keep a close watch on activities taking place along the border with Pakistan.

"We expect violence only in Punjab and Manipur and are taking adequate measures," a senior Home Ministry official was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

Heavily armed terrorists had stormed the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016, killing six security personnel and injuring 38 others. Five terrorists were also killed in the gun battle that lasted for 17 hours. The NIA, in its chargesheet, had named Jaish-e-Mohammed founder, Masood Azhar as the mastermind of the attack.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, along with Punjab Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh, released the Congress manifesto at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday ahead of the polls.