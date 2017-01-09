Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh released the Congress Party's election manifesto for the Punjab polls at the All India Congress Committee Headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, along with parallel releases in Chandigarh and at district levels.

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh said, at the press meet, that "drugs is the first thing we will attack and, in four weeks, we will end this drug menace in Punjab." He also promised rehabilitation for those affected by drug abuse and also to take steps to keep the youth away from drugs.

Singh was joined by Ambika Soni, Captain Singh, Asha Kumari, Randeep S Surjewala and other party leaders, when he released the poll manifesto for the state at the party headquarters.

Manmohan Singh said that the "election manifesto is the visionary document that promises the people of Punjab that we will undo the damage done by the previous governments in the last 10 years." The manifesto consists of welfare measures for the Dalits and other backward sections of the society. It also includes loan waiver for farmers standing at Rs 67,000 crore.

Captain Singh further added: We will provide affordable electricity... We will reduce power tariff to industry from Rs 7.60 down to Rs 5. We will pool land, purchased at market rates, which we will give to industries which guarantee jobs."

The Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement (IESM), an organisation of retired military personnel fighting for the implementation of one rank-one pension (OROP) for the army, pledged its support to the Congress Party last week.

The Congress will also take a call on the final list of 40 candidates for the Punjab polls on January 10 in its Central Election Committee meeting headed by party president Sonia Gandhi. The party is awaiting the return of Rahul Gandhi from his vacation abroad after which it will start its election campaign in the state.