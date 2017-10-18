At least seven people were killed and seven others were injured in a collision between a Toyota Innova vehicle and a truck in Punjab's Mansa district on Wednesday, police said.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mansa where two seriously injured were referred to the medical college hospital in Patiala.

The accident took place near Bhikhi town, around 185 km from Chandigarh. Those killed included three men, two women and two children.

The police said there were 14 people in the Innova vehicle against its carrying capacity of seven.

The vehicle got badly damaged in the accident and people had a tough time taking out the injured as well as the bodies out of the multi-utility vehicle.

The victims, who belonged to Kansal village in Mohali (adjoining Chandigarh), were reportedly on their way to Gogamedi, a village in Hanumangarh district of neighbouring Rajasthan.