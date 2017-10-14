Ben Affleck accused of groping numerous women Close
Pune's High Spirits Café, which is one of the most popular party and hangout joints in the city, has been accused of several sexual harassment incidents. The  sexual assault allegations that have come up against the owner of the pub Khodu Irani so numerous that it can be easily compared with the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood.

High Spirits Pub in Pune
High Spirits Pub in Pune

Earlier this week, Sheena Dabolkar, a blogger, has accused the Koregaon hotspot and its owner in a series of tweets for sexual harassment and bullying. On the thread, she described all the incidents she had seen and experienced herself.

Following her tweets, several other women came forward with allegations of similar experiences at the Koregaon Park pub. In the meantime, some people have also been calling her allegations baseless and false.

Apart from that, many comedians like Aditi Mittal, Tanmay Bhat, Varun Grover, and many have raised their hands in support by deciding to boycott the place.

This is nothing new as the pub is also accused of creating a sexist meme of her last year. They also shared it on their Facebook page.

However, a spokesperson of High Spirits refuted all the allegations and said in a statement (according to BuzzFeed) that 'a single person' wants to 'tarnish the reputation of a bar.'

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the allegations, and completely deny the same. It appears these lies are emanating from a single person, with an agenda, who appears to be motivated by the desire to tarnish the reputation of a bar that has an unblemished record of not having any issues like this arise in its premises in all 13 years of its existence.

Women's Safety has always been a top priority of ours, and all our efforts have been channelled to ensure that this is not compromised. Right from the point when any customer, man or woman, enters the premises until they leave the outlet, we have tried to secure every aspect of their experience. We have female bouncers for security, female administration staff to ensure assistance and vigilance for female patrons, and even screened rickshaw drivers for female patrons, to make sure women get home safe."

