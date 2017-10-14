Pune's High Spirits Café, which is one of the most popular party and hangout joints in the city, has been accused of several sexual harassment incidents. The sexual assault allegations that have come up against the owner of the pub Khodu Irani so numerous that it can be easily compared with the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood.

Earlier this week, Sheena Dabolkar, a blogger, has accused the Koregaon hotspot and its owner in a series of tweets for sexual harassment and bullying. On the thread, she described all the incidents she had seen and experienced herself.

Following her tweets, several other women came forward with allegations of similar experiences at the Koregaon Park pub. In the meantime, some people have also been calling her allegations baseless and false.

I want High Spirits management to seek professional help. And I want anybody who has endured harassment by mgmt or patrons to be supported. — Sheena (@weeny) October 13, 2017

I want women who work at High Spirits to be valued and treated professionally. Even IF it is a bar. — Sheena (@weeny) October 13, 2017

Oh my god. On High Spirits and the intersection of power and class (see linked tweets) https://t.co/Ueiqf1BrYk — Sheena (@weeny) October 13, 2017

Unfortunately for High Spirits my apparent lies keep bringing out some real truths pic.twitter.com/OISPgv0JCx — Sheena (@weeny) October 13, 2017

I'm back to say eat shit High Spirits pic.twitter.com/n73w0FcLjd — Sheena (@weeny) October 13, 2017

Mmkay then High Spirits I'm a liar pic.twitter.com/wymyJJJoxc — Sheena (@weeny) October 13, 2017

I was once on stage at High Spirits when Khodu jumped onto stage and groped me, you know, coz I'm overweight. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 14, 2017

I'm not joking. I remember going why the fuck did you do that, that was uncool. But you know, what's the point. Dudes gotto be dudes, right? — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 14, 2017

I knew about this behaviour at High Spirits since 2016. Heard about it from friends. I stopped taking shows there-but I never mentioned why. — Aditi (@awryaditi) October 14, 2017

Apart from that, many comedians like Aditi Mittal, Tanmay Bhat, Varun Grover, and many have raised their hands in support by deciding to boycott the place.

This is nothing new as the pub is also accused of creating a sexist meme of her last year. They also shared it on their Facebook page.

All those asking for the meme on High Spirits page from last year, here it is. I happen to think I look bangin' in that photoshop btw. pic.twitter.com/PRQiCIKgX3 — Sheena (@weeny) October 13, 2017

However, a spokesperson of High Spirits refuted all the allegations and said in a statement (according to BuzzFeed) that 'a single person' wants to 'tarnish the reputation of a bar.'